PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2,422 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

