QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 268,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

