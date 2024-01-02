Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- PepsiCo’s dividend won’t last long in today’s market
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.