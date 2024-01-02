Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00019957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.01 or 0.99937885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010292 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00195870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

