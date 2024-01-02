Raymond James & Associates Acquires 71,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $770,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $232.10. 86,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.