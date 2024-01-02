Raymond James & Associates Has $297.58 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $297,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 99,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 133,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 218,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. 384,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

