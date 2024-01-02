Raymond James & Associates Has $5.83 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 6.42% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,829,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. 1,459,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

