Raymond James & Associates Purchases 82,566 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $532,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 273,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.24. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

