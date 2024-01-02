Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $413,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

