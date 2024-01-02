Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 359,330 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $148,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $165.81. 658,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,930. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

