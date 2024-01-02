Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

