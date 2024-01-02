Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $154.89 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $154,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. 844,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

