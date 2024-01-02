Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $239.98 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $239,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.25. 356,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.92.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

