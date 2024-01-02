Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $186,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. 442,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

