Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,037 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $125,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

