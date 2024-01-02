Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 936,918 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,177.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $286,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 280,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

