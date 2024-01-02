Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 96,234 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $367,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

