Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,673,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 184,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $251,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 2,564,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

