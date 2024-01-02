Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 23,349 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $341,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VUG traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.17. The company had a trading volume of 222,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

