Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $23.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.48. 394,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,091. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $905.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.