Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.55. 126,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,090,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.