Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

