Request Price Hits $0.0991 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $99.07 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,448.62 or 0.99943227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010111 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00195619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09748557 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,509,114.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

