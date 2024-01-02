Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.87 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.87 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.43 or 1.00085548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010336 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00198013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09748557 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,509,114.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

