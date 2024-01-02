Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $8.79

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.01. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 63,590 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $823.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

