Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Riskified shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 93,149 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $7,214,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

