Robbins Farley Buys 554 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

DPZ opened at $412.23 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.