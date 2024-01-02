Robbins Farley Has $79,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2,126.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

