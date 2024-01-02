Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.45.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 626,431 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

