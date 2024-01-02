RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.
Institutional Trading of RTX
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
