RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.