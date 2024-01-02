RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 247,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 390,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RxSight by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RxSight during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.