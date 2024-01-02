Saltmarble Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.94 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $47,521.57 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.60369052 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,883.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

