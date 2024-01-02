Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,748 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

