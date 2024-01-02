Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 18.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $42,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

