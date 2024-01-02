Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 513,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.