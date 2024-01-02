Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,694.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.