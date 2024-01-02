Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

