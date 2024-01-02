SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 150,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYX remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,760. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 238.09% and a net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Articles

