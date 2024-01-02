Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head to Head Analysis

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Solutions and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 1 1 16 0 2.83

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 79.81%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $77.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82% Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Research Solutions and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.25 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -86.67 Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.07 $75.10 million $1.67 44.51

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

