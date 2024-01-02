Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$100.33 and last traded at C$100.33. 225,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,691,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. Insiders sold a total of 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

