Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Decreases By 14.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 75,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

