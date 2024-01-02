Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Declines By 13.1%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 562,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,310,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in biote by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 157,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in biote by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in biote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
biote Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTMD opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. biote has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
Featured Articles
