Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Declines By 14.0%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

