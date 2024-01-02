Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Decreases By 11.7%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

