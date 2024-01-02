Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 11.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CCORF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

