Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 11.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.8 %
CCORF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.