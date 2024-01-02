Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expands By 25.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,870,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 59,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 343,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,512. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

