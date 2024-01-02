Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expands By 25.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,870,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 59,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 343,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,512. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.