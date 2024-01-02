Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Drops By 7.1%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cielo Price Performance

CIOXY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cielo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

About Cielo

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.