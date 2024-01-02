Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Grows By 10.8%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

