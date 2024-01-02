Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Drops By 20.2%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cognex Stock Down 2.9 %

Cognex stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 277,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.