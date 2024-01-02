Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rises By 12.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 327,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,514. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $5,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

